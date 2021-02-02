Baytex Energy Corp. (BTE.TO) (TSE:BTE) Receives C$1.09 Average Price Target from Analysts

Baytex Energy Corp. (BTE.TO) (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$1.09.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BTE shares. ATB Capital boosted their price target on shares of Baytex Energy Corp. (BTE.TO) from C$0.70 to C$0.85 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Baytex Energy Corp. (BTE.TO) from C$0.75 to C$0.70 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Baytex Energy Corp. (BTE.TO) from C$0.75 to C$1.00 and gave the company an “underpeform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy Corp. (BTE.TO) from C$0.55 to C$0.75 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Baytex Energy Corp. (BTE.TO) from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from C$0.70 to C$1.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th.

In related news, Senior Officer Brian Gordon Ector sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.83, for a total value of C$41,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 135,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$112,699.06.

BTE stock opened at C$0.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 472.56, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.65. The company has a market capitalization of C$448.96 million and a P/E ratio of -0.16. Baytex Energy Corp. has a 52-week low of C$0.27 and a 52-week high of C$1.54.

Baytex Energy Corp. (BTE.TO) (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.11) by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$252.54 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Baytex Energy Corp. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Baytex Energy Corp. (BTE.TO) Company Profile

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. The company offers light oil, natural gas liquids, shale and natural gas, heavy gravity crude oil, bitumen, and heavy oil.

