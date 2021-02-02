BCE (BCE) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 4th. Analysts expect BCE to post earnings of $0.59 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.21. BCE had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 10.21%. The business had revenue of $5.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. BCE’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect BCE to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get BCE alerts:

Shares of BCE stock opened at $42.38 on Tuesday. BCE has a 1-year low of $31.66 and a 1-year high of $49.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $38.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.78.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.90%. BCE’s payout ratio is 99.24%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on BCE from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. BCE presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

BCE Company Profile

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

Read More: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.