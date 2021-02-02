Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBGI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBGI) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,900 shares, a growth of 45.8% from the December 31st total of 45,200 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,330,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Beasley Broadcast Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBGI) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 21,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.07% of Beasley Broadcast Group as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 15.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BBGI opened at $2.05 on Tuesday. Beasley Broadcast Group has a twelve month low of $1.15 and a twelve month high of $5.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.04 million, a PE ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.57.

Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $49.65 million during the quarter. Beasley Broadcast Group had a negative return on equity of 11.52% and a negative net margin of 11.52%.

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a radio broadcasting company, operates radio stations in the United States. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Naples, Florida.

