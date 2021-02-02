Bella Protocol (BEL) Price Hits $2.24 on Exchanges

Bella Protocol (CURRENCY:BEL) traded up 34.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 2nd. Bella Protocol has a market capitalization of $32.46 million and approximately $53.39 million worth of Bella Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bella Protocol has traded up 54.5% against the dollar. One Bella Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $2.24 or 0.00006417 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.12 or 0.00066278 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $287.56 or 0.00824289 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00006099 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.91 or 0.00048481 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002870 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,616.01 or 0.04632251 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.56 or 0.00036009 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002867 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00014993 BTC.

Bella Protocol Token Profile

BEL is a token. It was first traded on September 9th, 2020. Bella Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,500,000 tokens. Bella Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BellaProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bella Protocol’s official website is bella.fi. Bella Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@Bellaofficial.

Bella Protocol Token Trading

Bella Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bella Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bella Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bella Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

