Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLCM) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLCM) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 161,900 shares, a decline of 35.7% from the December 31st total of 251,900 shares. Approximately 3.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 509,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

NASDAQ:BLCM opened at $4.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.72 and a 200-day moving average of $5.09. The company has a market cap of $21.40 million, a PE ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 2.06. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.62 and a one year high of $16.60.

Get Bellicum Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.58) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.29) by $0.71. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bellicum Pharmaceuticals will post -8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLCM) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 53,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 1.05% of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 20.19% of the company’s stock.

BLCM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 30th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th.

About Bellicum Pharmaceuticals

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel cellular immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological cancers and solid tumors in the United States and internationally. The company's clinical product candidates include BPX-601, an autologous GoCAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors expressing the prostate stem cell antigen; and BPX-603, a dual-switch GoCAR-T product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials to treat solid tumors that express the human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 antigens.

Featured Article: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellicum Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.