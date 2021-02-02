Bellwether Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA)

Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 16,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 263,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,270,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. CX Institutional increased its holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 73,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 241.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Finally, Headinvest LLC increased its holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 28,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 4,180 shares during the period.

BATS HEFA traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $30.95. 873,765 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.95. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $26.88 and a 52-week high of $30.88.

