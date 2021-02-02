Bellwether Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 16,328 iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 16,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,899,000. iShares Global Tech ETF makes up about 2.2% of Bellwether Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Bellwether Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of iShares Global Tech ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IXN. Csenge Advisory Group increased its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 3,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 26.7% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 4,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management boosted its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Global Tech ETF alerts:

IXN stock traded up $8.20 on Tuesday, hitting $307.64. The company had a trading volume of 145,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,787. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 12-month low of $155.91 and a 12-month high of $314.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $300.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $274.02.

iShares Global Tech ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

Featured Story: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.