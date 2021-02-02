Bellwether Advisors LLC Invests $1.30 Million in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:ACWV)

Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:ACWV) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,299,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 904,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,651,000 after buying an additional 5,980 shares during the last quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 131,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,024,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 93,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,609,000 after purchasing an additional 4,998 shares in the last quarter. Well Done LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 78,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,205,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the period. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,769,000.

Shares of ACWV traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $96.28. 433,648 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $77.01 and a twelve month high of $88.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $96.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.95.

