Bellwether Advisors LLC Invests $584,000 in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:BSEP)

Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:BSEP) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 20,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September during the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September during the third quarter worth $111,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September during the third quarter worth $148,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September during the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September by 85.7% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 9,394 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:BSEP traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.13. The company had a trading volume of 289,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,644. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.79. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September has a 12-month low of $20.17 and a 12-month high of $29.68.

