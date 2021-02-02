Bellwether Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 165,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,240,000. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF accounts for about 4.9% of Bellwether Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allen Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 387,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,283,000 after acquiring an additional 15,294 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,871,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 59.0% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 118,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,010,000 after acquiring an additional 43,782 shares during the period. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 296,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,140,000 after acquiring an additional 9,911 shares during the period. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 7,640.0% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the period.

Shares of USMV traded up $0.64 on Tuesday, reaching $66.67. The stock had a trading volume of 3,924,550 shares. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.42 and a 200 day moving average of $65.36.

