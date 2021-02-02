Bellwether Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $961,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ACWI. Coastal Capital Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 73.5% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the third quarter worth $48,000. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the third quarter worth $88,000.

NASDAQ ACWI traded up $0.98 on Tuesday, hitting $92.96. 28,018 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,718,086. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $91.61 and a 200-day moving average of $87.06. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 52 week low of $53.31 and a 52 week high of $94.38.

