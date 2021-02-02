Bellwether Advisors LLC Takes $1.86 Million Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 15,844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,856,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MUB. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,802,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $797,227,000 after buying an additional 1,144,354 shares during the period. Betterment LLC lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.1% in the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 5,898,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $683,824,000 after purchasing an additional 590,477 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 15.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,377,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $623,417,000 after purchasing an additional 710,164 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,597,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $532,995,000 after purchasing an additional 40,956 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.3% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,791,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $439,573,000 after purchasing an additional 257,416 shares during the period.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $117.43. 21,967 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,455,868. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.03 and a fifty-two week high of $118.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $117.15 and its 200-day moving average is $116.39.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Article: Gap Up Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.