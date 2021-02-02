Bellwether Advisors LLC Takes Position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:BDEC)

Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:BDEC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 22,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $681,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000. BCS Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $261,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December in the third quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $419,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December in the third quarter valued at approximately $564,000.

NYSEARCA:BDEC traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.42. The stock had a trading volume of 791 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,341. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December has a twelve month low of $20.14 and a twelve month high of $31.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.92.

