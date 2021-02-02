Bellwether Advisors LLC Takes Position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:BFEB)

Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:BFEB) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BFEB. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $243,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February during the 3rd quarter valued at $306,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,043,000.

NYSEARCA:BFEB traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.85. 924,194 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,260. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.22 and its 200-day moving average is $26.06. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February has a 12-month low of $17.00 and a 12-month high of $27.92.

