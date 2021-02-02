Bender Robert & Associates Decreases Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Bender Robert & Associates decreased its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,997 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,212 shares during the quarter. Gilead Sciences accounts for approximately 0.9% of Bender Robert & Associates’ holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Bender Robert & Associates’ holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $2,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 96,969 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,649,000 after buying an additional 10,103 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,369 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 71.2% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 38,271 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after purchasing an additional 15,917 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 718,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,370,000 after purchasing an additional 60,829 shares during the period. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 10,622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. 76.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

GILD traded up $0.61 on Tuesday, hitting $65.71. The company had a trading volume of 396,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,918,225. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.77. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.56 and a 12-month high of $85.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51.

GILD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $86.00 target price (up previously from $84.00) on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $625.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.40.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

Read More: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.