Bender Robert & Associates Grows Stake in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB)

Bender Robert & Associates grew its holdings in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares during the quarter. Proto Labs comprises 1.2% of Bender Robert & Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Bender Robert & Associates owned about 0.09% of Proto Labs worth $3,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PRLB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Proto Labs by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,531,000 after buying an additional 42,323 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Proto Labs during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Proto Labs during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $178,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its stake in Proto Labs by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,553,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $201,185,000 after buying an additional 29,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Proto Labs by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 90,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,740,000 after buying an additional 14,648 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PRLB stock traded down $6.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $220.45. The company had a trading volume of 25,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 719,202. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.92. Proto Labs, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.19 and a 52-week high of $286.57. The stock has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.13 and a beta of 1.96.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PRLB shares. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Proto Labs from $105.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Proto Labs from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on Proto Labs from $165.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.25.

In other Proto Labs news, Director Rainer Gawlick sold 2,000 shares of Proto Labs stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $320,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,201,440. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography (SL), selective laser sintering (SLS), direct metal laser sintering (DMLS), Multi Jet Fusion (MJF), PolyJet and Carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication, which consists includes quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.

