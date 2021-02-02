Bender Robert & Associates Has $24.42 Million Stock Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Bender Robert & Associates reduced its holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 198 shares during the quarter. MercadoLibre accounts for about 7.8% of Bender Robert & Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Bender Robert & Associates’ holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $24,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MELI. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 86.7% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 28 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 25 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MELI. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,350.00 to $1,560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,370.00 to $1,640.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. New Street Research began coverage on MercadoLibre in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,450.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,350.00 to $1,460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Santander raised MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,980.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,585.35.

Shares of MELI traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,897.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 671,052. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1-year low of $422.22 and a 1-year high of $2,020.00. The stock has a market cap of $94.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -11,854.20 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,755.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,355.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.20. MercadoLibre had a negative return on equity of 0.22% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $984.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.96) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 85.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

