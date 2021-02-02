Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Benefitfocus, Inc. offers cloud-based software solutions to consumers, employers, insurance carriers and brokers. The Company’s platform of products and services enable customers to efficiently shop, enroll, manage and exchange benefits information. Benefitfocus, Inc. is based in Charleston, South Carolina. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on BNFT. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Benefitfocus from $29.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James cut shares of Benefitfocus from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Benefitfocus from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:BNFT opened at $12.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $406.70 million, a PE ratio of -12.26 and a beta of 1.78. Benefitfocus has a 1 year low of $6.09 and a 1 year high of $19.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.02.

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The software maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $63.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.02 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Benefitfocus will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Benefitfocus by 306.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,834 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 5,154 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Benefitfocus in the third quarter valued at about $274,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Benefitfocus in the third quarter valued at about $292,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Benefitfocus by 108.9% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 51,210 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 26,694 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Benefitfocus by 3.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 60,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management platform for consumers, employees, employers, insurance brokers, carriers, and suppliers in the United States. The company's products for insurance carriers include MarketPlace Enroll for carriers to automate enrollment to various commercial group business; MarketPlace Bill, an electronic invoice presentment and payment solution; MarketPlace Exchange, a solution that bridges the integration gap between carrier and employer systems; and MarketPlace Quote for carriers and brokers tools to organize and manage accounts, track leads, generate quotes, and create proposals for various products.

