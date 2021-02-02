BEPRO Network (BEPRO) Price Hits $0.0006 on Top Exchanges

BEPRO Network (CURRENCY:BEPRO) traded down 6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 1st. BEPRO Network has a total market capitalization of $1.02 million and approximately $206,039.00 worth of BEPRO Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BEPRO Network has traded down 7.6% against the dollar. One BEPRO Network token can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BEPRO Network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.23 or 0.00068625 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $291.23 or 0.00860381 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00006401 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.02 or 0.00050295 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 30.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.62 or 0.00040239 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002956 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,528.47 or 0.04515582 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002954 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00019972 BTC.

BEPRO Network Profile

BEPRO Network (CRYPTO:BEPRO) is a token. Its launch date was December 16th, 2019. BEPRO Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,825,000,000 tokens. BEPRO Network’s official Twitter account is @bepronet.

According to CryptoCompare, “BetProtocol connects Developers to Decentralized Programmable Blockchain Resources to create a new paradigm of online gaming systems and infrastructure. BetProtocol is a proprietary set of tools that allows developers to program their own gaming applications using our white-label system. It ensures that compliance and safety are handled on the protocol level, freeing developers to focus on the content and form of their gaming apps, and not on the underlying infrastructure. BetProtocol believes this will greatly reduce the barrier of entry for online gaming firms, lead to a proliferation of betting dApps, and unlock a new multi-billion dollar, regulated blockchain-gaming industry. “

BEPRO Network Token Trading

BEPRO Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BEPRO Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BEPRO Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BEPRO Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BEPRO Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BEPRO Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.