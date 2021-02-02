Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Capgemini (OTCMKTS:CGEMY)

Capgemini (OTCMKTS:CGEMY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

CGEMY has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Capgemini in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. HSBC raised shares of Capgemini from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Capgemini in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Capgemini from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Capgemini has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of CGEMY stock traded up $0.61 on Tuesday, hitting $29.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,336. Capgemini has a fifty-two week low of $10.98 and a fifty-two week high of $31.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.31.

About Capgemini

Capgemini SE provides consulting, technology, and digital transformation services. It addresses clients' opportunities in the world of cloud, digital, and platforms, as well as enables organizations to realize business ambitions through an array of services from strategy to operations. The company offers strategy and transformation services, including strategy, technology, data science, and creative design to support various clients within the digital economy.

