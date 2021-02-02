Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC Has $6.87 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC cut its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 923 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up about 2.6% of Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $6,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

QQQ stock traded up $6.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $328.62. 2,065,706 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,550,789. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $164.93 and a twelve month high of $330.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $315.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $299.09.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

See Also: What does earnings per share mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.