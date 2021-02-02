Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC Makes New Investment in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 7.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,032,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $517,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471,505 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 18,439,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $433,519,000 after acquiring an additional 4,760,961 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.5% in the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 10,380,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,459,000 after purchasing an additional 55,776 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,013,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $211,915,000 after acquiring an additional 311,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,174,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,675,000 after purchasing an additional 59,064 shares during the period. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WFC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. UBS Group raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock traded up $0.94 on Tuesday, hitting $30.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 845,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,083,105. The company has a market capitalization of $127.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $20.76 and a 1 year high of $48.50.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $17.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 9.13%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

