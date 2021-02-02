Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC Purchases 100 Shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,615 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,580,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,315,000 after buying an additional 71,239 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.5% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,330,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,733,000 after acquiring an additional 32,934 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.3% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,283,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,195,000 after purchasing an additional 150,906 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 971,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,036,000 after purchasing an additional 12,627 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 937,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,397,000 after purchasing an additional 46,093 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $5.32 on Tuesday, reaching $262.11. The stock had a trading volume of 30,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,059,341. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $133.57 and a 1 year high of $262.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $253.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $235.83.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

