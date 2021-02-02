Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC Purchases New Shares in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 22,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,661,000. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 1.0% of Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Boltwood Capital Management acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $309,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 213.4% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 227.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 2,621 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 865.6% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 13,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after acquiring an additional 12,041 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IEF traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $118.38. 226,125 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,028,806. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $112.56 and a fifty-two week high of $123.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $119.14 and its 200 day moving average is $119.96.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

