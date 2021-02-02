Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC Sells 224 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC decreased its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 224 shares during the quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $95,117,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 343.7% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 589,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,858,000 after acquiring an additional 456,448 shares in the last quarter. Capital One Financial Corp increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 93.3% during the third quarter. Capital One Financial Corp now owns 520,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,748,000 after acquiring an additional 251,293 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 8,772.7% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 225,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,167,000 after acquiring an additional 222,475 shares during the period. Finally, First Business Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 77.3% in the fourth quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 350,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,537,000 after purchasing an additional 152,803 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF stock traded up $4.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $167.90. 1,120,802 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $81.37 and a 12-month high of $113.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.70.

