Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC Sells 43,640 Shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR)

Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) by 74.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,640 shares during the period. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF were worth $738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NEAR. Access Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $339,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,404,000. Klingman & Associates LLC boosted its position in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 326,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,337,000 after purchasing an additional 15,792 shares during the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new position in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $697,000. Finally, Smart Money Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 61.0% in the 3rd quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 66,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,329,000 after purchasing an additional 25,164 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS NEAR traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.21. 735,839 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.13. iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.10 and a 52 week high of $50.30.

