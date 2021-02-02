Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC Takes Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,071 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $984,000. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 810.0% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 182 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 100.0% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. 76.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.94, for a total value of $152,940.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,429,989. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total value of $951,665.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,267,598.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 59,794 shares of company stock valued at $8,500,206. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

SWKS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $155.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Bank of America cut Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Skyworks Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.24.

SWKS stock traded down $0.71 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $185.08. 163,784 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,660,313. The company has a market capitalization of $30.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $155.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.15. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.90 and a twelve month high of $188.34.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $1.27. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 24.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 68.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, January 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 38.39%.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

