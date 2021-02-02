Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $200,000.00

Equities research analysts expect Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR) to report $200,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Beyond Air’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $150,000.00 and the highest is $250,000.00. Beyond Air reported sales of $310,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 35.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Beyond Air will report full-year sales of $900,000.00 for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $730,000.00 to $1.08 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $5.16 million, with estimates ranging from $3.32 million to $7.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Beyond Air.

Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.15 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Beyond Air from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 10th.

In related news, CEO Steven A. Lisi purchased 38,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.28 per share, for a total transaction of $203,280.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,905.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 18.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Beyond Air in the 2nd quarter valued at about $264,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Beyond Air by 183.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 22,537 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Beyond Air by 59.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 5,251 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Beyond Air by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 21,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 5,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Beyond Air during the 2nd quarter valued at about $444,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XAIR stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.00. The stock had a trading volume of 5,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,062. Beyond Air has a fifty-two week low of $3.72 and a fifty-two week high of $12.50. The firm has a market cap of $116.74 million, a PE ratio of -3.76 and a beta of -0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 6.51 and a quick ratio of 6.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.63.

Beyond Air

Beyond Air, Inc, a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company, develops inhaled nitric oxide (NO) to treat respiratory infections, and gaseous NO to treat solid tumors. The company is developing LungFit system, a NO generator and delivery system, which is in clinical trials for the treatment of lung infections, persistent pulmonary hypertension of the newborn, severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2, bronchiolitis, and nontuberculous mycobacteria.The company was formerly known as AIT Therapeutics, Inc and changed its name to Beyond Air, Inc in June 2019.

