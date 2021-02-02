Bezop Hits One Day Volume of $142.00 (BEZ)

Bezop (CURRENCY:BEZ) traded up 8.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 2nd. One Bezop token can now be purchased for about $0.0048 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bezop has traded up 12.1% against the U.S. dollar. Bezop has a market cap of $269,712.08 and approximately $142.00 worth of Bezop was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.97 or 0.00065499 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $304.29 or 0.00831515 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00006054 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.98 or 0.00046394 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002737 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,683.71 or 0.04600929 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.82 or 0.00035028 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00019839 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002732 BTC.

Bezop Token Profile

Bezop is a token. It launched on December 14th, 2017. Bezop’s total supply is 89,267,250 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,685,931 tokens. Bezop’s official website is bezop.com. The Reddit community for Bezop is /r/bezop and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bezop’s official Twitter account is @BezopNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bezop’s official message board is medium.com/@bezopnetwork.

Buying and Selling Bezop

Bezop can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bezop directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bezop should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bezop using one of the exchanges listed above.

