Bid Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:BPPPF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Bid Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:BPPPF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a growth of 77.1% from the December 31st total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 62.0 days.

Shares of BPPPF stock opened at $17.70 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.85 and its 200 day moving average is $16.50. BID has a one year low of $10.75 and a one year high of $21.60.

Separately, HSBC downgraded shares of BID from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th.

Bid Corporation Limited provides foodservice solutions in South Africa and internationally. The company distributes fresh ingredients, including fish, seafood, meat, produce, dairy products, and ambient goods for the hospitality, institutional, catering, and retail sectors. It also provides foodservice and beverage distribution services for the HoReCa sector; and develops e-commerce solutions.

