BidiPass One Day Volume Reaches $6,055.00 (BDP)

BidiPass (CURRENCY:BDP) traded 44.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 2nd. In the last week, BidiPass has traded 60.3% higher against the US dollar. One BidiPass coin can now be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BidiPass has a total market cap of $196,151.40 and approximately $6,055.00 worth of BidiPass was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.10 or 0.00065880 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $287.49 or 0.00819986 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00005981 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.80 or 0.00047917 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,691.80 or 0.04825424 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002857 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.81 or 0.00036532 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002852 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00014627 BTC.

BidiPass Profile

BDP is a coin. It launched on April 26th, 2018. BidiPass’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 386,631,337 coins. The official website for BidiPass is bidipass.org. The official message board for BidiPass is medium.com/@bidipass.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bidipass is a digital identity authentication platform applicable to any process of authentication, either onsite or online, for authenticate people and for tracking objects and uses the smartphone as personal security token. BDP is an ERC20 token used as a mean of payment within the BidiPass network. “

Buying and Selling BidiPass

BidiPass can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BidiPass directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BidiPass should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BidiPass using one of the exchanges listed above.

