Biocept, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOC) Short Interest Down 30.9% in January

Biocept, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOC) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 419,000 shares, a decrease of 30.9% from the December 31st total of 606,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 712,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Biocept from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Biocept in a report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Biocept stock. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Biocept, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOC) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 83,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.62% of Biocept as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 8.18% of the company’s stock.

Biocept stock opened at $6.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $81.45 million, a P/E ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Biocept has a twelve month low of $2.11 and a twelve month high of $13.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.52.

Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The medical research company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.04. Biocept had a negative net margin of 237.01% and a negative return on equity of 114.46%. The firm had revenue of $6.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 million.

Biocept, Inc, an early stage molecular oncology diagnostics company, develops and commercializes proprietary circulating tumor cell and circulating tumor DNA assays utilizing a standard blood sample. The company's cancer assays provide information to healthcare providers to identify oncogenic alterations that qualify a subset of cancer patients for targeted therapy at diagnosis, progression, and monitoring in order to identify resistance mechanisms.

