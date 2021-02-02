Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Has $95.58 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,346 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 526 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 5.7% of Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $95,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Canal Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,241,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 391.8% in the fourth quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 1,109 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 19,727 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $64,249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $20,981,000. 56.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMZN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $3,903.00 price objective (up from $3,860.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Bank of America raised their target price on Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $4,000.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3,900.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $3,900.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,694.61.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,166.01, for a total value of $994,127.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,395,895.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,200.59, for a total value of $6,401,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,873,200.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,653 shares of company stock valued at $23,985,499 over the last three months. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,342.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,204.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3,182.29. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,626.03 and a 1 year high of $3,552.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 trillion, a P/E ratio of 97.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

