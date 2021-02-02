Birchcliff Energy (BIREF) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS: BIREF) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

1/21/2021 – Birchcliff Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $3.25 to $3.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/21/2021 – Birchcliff Energy had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $2.75 to $2.85. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

1/21/2021 – Birchcliff Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $2.75 to $3.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/21/2021 – Birchcliff Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $3.00 to $3.25. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/21/2021 – Birchcliff Energy had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $2.50 to $3.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/14/2021 – Birchcliff Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $4.25 to $4.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/12/2021 – Birchcliff Energy was upgraded by analysts at Tudor Pickering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Birchcliff Energy stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.81. The stock had a trading volume of 199,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,677. The company has a market cap of $481.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.36. Birchcliff Energy Ltd. has a 52 week low of $0.40 and a 52 week high of $1.92.

Get Birchcliff Energy Ltd alerts:

Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $107.16 million during the quarter. Birchcliff Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.44% and a negative net margin of 22.14%.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play, as well as other assets located in the Peace River Arch area of Alberta.

Further Reading: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Birchcliff Energy Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Birchcliff Energy Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.