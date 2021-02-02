Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cubic Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 78.5% in the fourth quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 14,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 692,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,084,000 after purchasing an additional 7,412 shares during the last quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 9,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 1,085,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,118,000 after purchasing an additional 186,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 270.8% in the fourth quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 27,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 19,926 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CAH shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Cardinal Health from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Cardinal Health from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Wolfe Research upgraded Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Cardinal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.30.

Cardinal Health stock opened at $54.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.03. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.05 and a fifty-two week high of $60.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $39.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.14 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 123.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th were paid a $0.486 dividend. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 31st. This is a boost from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.60%.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

