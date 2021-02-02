Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 7,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in Citigroup by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 20,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Citigroup by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 3.3% during the third quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 7,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $58.43 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.00 and a 1 year high of $80.76. The firm has a market cap of $121.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $16.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.71 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 13.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.80%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $87.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Citigroup from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Berenberg Bank downgraded Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, DZ Bank cut Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.57.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

