Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 200 General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GD. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 278 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 97.2% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. 84.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GD stock opened at $147.67 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $150.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.78. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $100.55 and a 12-month high of $190.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by ($0.05). General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The firm had revenue of $10.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.51 EPS. General Dynamics’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 36.73%.

GD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of General Dynamics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. 140166 boosted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.94.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems and Marine Systems.

