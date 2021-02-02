Bitcoin Cash Hits 24-Hour Volume of $4.75 Billion (BCH)

Bitcoin Cash (CURRENCY:BCH) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Cash has traded up 0.1% against the dollar. Bitcoin Cash has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion and $4.75 billion worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Cash coin can currently be bought for $428.12 or 0.01208931 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35,413.52 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $179.18 or 0.00505975 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.35 or 0.00037701 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000539 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002140 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000038 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00005140 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0907 or 0.00000256 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash Coin Profile

Bitcoin Cash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 18,643,938 coins. Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Cash’s official message board is bitcointalk.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin Cash is www.bitcoincash.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a hard forked version of the original Bitcoin. It is similar to bitcoin with regards to its protocol; Proof of Work SHA-256 hashing, 21,000,000 supply, same block times and reward system. However two main differences are the the blocksize limits, as of August 2017 Bitcoin has a 1MB blocksize limit whereas BCH proposes 8MB blocks. Bitcoin Cash is a proposal from the viaBTC mining pool and the Bitmain mining group to carry out a UAHF (User Activated Hard Fork) on August 1st 12:20 pm UTC. They rejected the agreed consensus (aka BIP-91 or SegWit2x) and have decided to fork the original Bitcoin blockchain and create this new version called “Bitcoin Cash”. Bitcoin Cash can be claimed by BTC owners who have their private keys or store their Bitcoins on a service that will split BCH for the customer. On November 15, 2020, Bitcoin Cash experienced a scheduled upgrade. Bitcoin Cash developers from various full node projects changed the Difficulty Adjustment Algorithm (DAA) to a new DAA called ‘aserti3-2d‘ (or ‘ASERT’ for short). “

Bitcoin Cash Coin Trading

Bitcoin Cash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Cash using US dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly.

