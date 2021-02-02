Bitcoin Classic (BXC) Price Down 25.9% Over Last Week

Bitcoin Classic (CURRENCY:BXC) traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. One Bitcoin Classic coin can currently be bought for about $0.0100 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Classic has a market capitalization of $6,026.96 and $4,984.00 worth of Bitcoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Classic has traded down 25.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00019641 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00005824 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00005379 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002015 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000086 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000771 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded down 59.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000039 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 47.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000029 BTC.

About Bitcoin Classic

Bitcoin Classic (CRYPTO:BXC) is a coin. Its launch date was December 12th, 2018. Bitcoin Classic’s total supply is 17,866,478 coins and its circulating supply is 600,147 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Classic is bitcoinxc.org. Bitcoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @btcexhk and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Bitcoin Classic is t.me/bitcoinxcorg.

