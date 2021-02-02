Bitcoin Rhodium (XRC) Trading 41.4% Lower This Week

Bitcoin Rhodium (CURRENCY:XRC) traded 14.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 2nd. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Rhodium has traded down 41.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Rhodium coin can now be bought for approximately $2.09 or 0.00006552 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Rhodium has a market cap of $2.58 million and approximately $26,253.00 worth of Bitcoin Rhodium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

MB8 Coin (MB8) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000071 BTC.

x42 Protocol (X42) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Impleum (IMPL) traded 23.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000014 BTC.

MotaCoin (MOTA) traded down 76.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Ultra Clear (UCR) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Fanaticos Cash (FCH) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Diplexcoin (DLX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Bitcoin Rhodium Profile

Bitcoin Rhodium (CRYPTO:XRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X13

hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Rhodium’s total supply is 1,316,162 coins and its circulating supply is 1,236,162 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Rhodium is www.bitcoinrh.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Rhodium is /r/BitcoinRhodium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Rhodium is a new crypto commodity, rare, limited and resistant cryptocurrency to store value for the future. It aims to provide not just a payment method, but a real, valuable commodity, which will become a prosperous investment element along with BTC. Bitcoin Rhodium uses its unique blockchain with a total supply of 2.1 million XRC. It is programmed in C# language and is POW only. All long-term holders are eligible for the Strong Hands program which guarantees significant ROI every 3-month cycle. P2P Bitcoin Rhodium-Metals Market which will connect the crypto world with the world of traditional investment is currently being developed to reinforce Bitcoin Rhodium’s use case. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Rhodium

