BitForex Token (BF) Price Hits $0.0034

BitForex Token (CURRENCY:BF) traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. One BitForex Token token can now be purchased for $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, BitForex Token has traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. BitForex Token has a total market capitalization of $14.49 million and $551,246.00 worth of BitForex Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BitForex Token Token Profile

BF is a token. It was first traded on July 27th, 2018. BitForex Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,263,177,204 tokens. BitForex Token’s official message board is t.me/BitForexOfficial. BitForex Token’s official Twitter account is @bitforexcom. The official website for BitForex Token is bitforex.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Registered in the Republic of Seychelles and based in Singapore, BitForex is a multi-cryptocurrency Exchange platform. It provides users with the tools to trade (buy/sell) cryptocurrencies between them. The main digital currencies available on BitForex are BTC, ETH, NEO, TRX, and GOT. Additionally, the platform has its own native token named BF which mining is daily distributed between its holders. The BitForex Token (BF) is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It will be used by the BitForex members as a medium to exchange value and access transaction fees discounts or exclusive airdrops. “

BitForex Token Token Trading

BitForex Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitForex Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitForex Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitForex Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

