BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) Trading Up 78.9% Over Last Week

BitGuild PLAT (CURRENCY:PLAT) traded up 34.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 1st. One BitGuild PLAT token can currently be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BitGuild PLAT has a total market capitalization of $41,716.57 and $10,331.00 worth of BitGuild PLAT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BitGuild PLAT has traded up 78.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ColossusXT (COLX) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000010 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0953 or 0.00000281 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Relevant (REL) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00002082 BTC.

Release Project (REL) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Passive Income (PSI) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $319.03 or 0.00940229 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded up 31.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00015492 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000991 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT Profile

BitGuild PLAT (CRYPTO:PLAT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BitGuild PLAT’s total supply is 9,096,679,264 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,566,902 tokens. The official website for BitGuild PLAT is bitguild.io. The Reddit community for BitGuild PLAT is /r/BitGuild and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitGuild PLAT’s official Twitter account is @bitguildplat and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for BitGuild PLAT is medium.com/the-notice-board.

According to CryptoCompare, “Platinum is a crypto-currency with security features, supporting high-speed transactions, minimum rate and 100% decentralized peer-to-peer transactions, offering anonymity through Masternodes hosted worldwide, where none central organization or entity controls the currency, ensuring the ability to store, send and receive coins anonymously and securely through the use of mobile and Desktop wallets both online and between-person with unique and minimal transaction fees. In order to promote greater adoption of international merchants, the Mobile and PLAT Shopping portfolios will be created, allowing users to send, receive and store through their smartphones, maintaining the shopping mall where they will open a large trading field and online shopping by also integrating partner payment and receipt platforms into DASHP and other partner cryptos, allowing all merchants to receive mobile payments continuously and instantly for their products and services. The PLAT mobile wallet will feature a monitoring system for your assets where you can track your PLAT balance and masternodes in real-time with automatic updates, monitoring your income and status of your masternodes at any time. This is the rebranded Dash Platinum coin. The rebranding was completed on the 03/09/19. “

Buying and Selling BitGuild PLAT

BitGuild PLAT can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitGuild PLAT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitGuild PLAT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitGuild PLAT using one of the exchanges listed above.

