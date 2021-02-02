Bithao One Day Trading Volume Tops $2.92 Million (BHAO)

Bithao (CURRENCY:BHAO) traded 8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. One Bithao token can currently be purchased for about $0.99 or 0.00002830 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bithao has traded down 15.1% against the U.S. dollar. Bithao has a total market cap of $43.27 million and approximately $2.92 million worth of Bithao was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002876 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.11 or 0.00049153 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.21 or 0.00144248 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.34 or 0.00067045 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $89.95 or 0.00258407 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.61 or 0.00064945 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.11 or 0.00037657 BTC.

Bithao Profile

Bithao’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,922,587 tokens. The official message board for Bithao is N/A. Bithao’s official website is bithao.io/bithao-home.

Bithao Token Trading

Bithao can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bithao directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bithao should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bithao using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

