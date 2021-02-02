BitMax Token (BTMX) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.85 Million

BitMax Token (CURRENCY:BTMX) traded up 12.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 2nd. One BitMax Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.0727 or 0.00000209 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, BitMax Token has traded 23.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. BitMax Token has a market cap of $48.01 million and approximately $1.85 million worth of BitMax Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.07 or 0.00066340 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $288.77 or 0.00830287 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00006069 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.86 or 0.00048489 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002879 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.61 or 0.00036267 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,600.31 or 0.04601317 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002875 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00015010 BTC.

About BitMax Token

BTMX is a token. Its genesis date was November 10th, 2018. BitMax Token’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. The Reddit community for BitMax Token is /r/BitMax. BitMax Token’s official website is bitmax.io. The official message board for BitMax Token is medium.com/bitmax-io. BitMax Token’s official Twitter account is @BitMax_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BTMX is a non-refundable functional utility token which will be used as the unit of exchange between participants on BitMax. The goal of introducing BTMX is to provide a convenient and secure mode of payment and settlement between participants who interact within the ecosystem on BitMax. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of BitMax (BTMX) is a major component of the ecosystem on BitMax, and is designed to be used solely as the primary token on the platform. BTMX will initially be issued by the Distributor as ERC-20 standard compliant digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling BitMax Token

BitMax Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitMax Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitMax Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitMax Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

