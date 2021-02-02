BitMax Token Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $2.51 Million (BTMX)

BitMax Token (CURRENCY:BTMX) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. In the last week, BitMax Token has traded up 36.5% against the dollar. BitMax Token has a total market capitalization of $52.65 million and approximately $2.51 million worth of BitMax Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitMax Token token can now be bought for about $0.0797 or 0.00000222 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.72 or 0.00066096 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $301.77 or 0.00840989 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00006133 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.02 or 0.00047425 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002790 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,660.77 or 0.04628348 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.62 or 0.00035180 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00020200 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002786 BTC.

About BitMax Token

BTMX is a token. It was first traded on November 10th, 2018. BitMax Token’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. BitMax Token’s official Twitter account is @BitMax_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitMax Token’s official website is bitmax.io. The official message board for BitMax Token is medium.com/bitmax-io. The Reddit community for BitMax Token is /r/BitMax.

According to CryptoCompare, “BTMX is a non-refundable functional utility token which will be used as the unit of exchange between participants on BitMax. The goal of introducing BTMX is to provide a convenient and secure mode of payment and settlement between participants who interact within the ecosystem on BitMax. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of BitMax (BTMX) is a major component of the ecosystem on BitMax, and is designed to be used solely as the primary token on the platform. BTMX will initially be issued by the Distributor as ERC-20 standard compliant digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. “

BitMax Token Token Trading

BitMax Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitMax Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitMax Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitMax Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

