BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $196.75 Million

Equities research analysts predict that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) will announce $196.75 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for BJ’s Restaurants’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $197.04 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $194.94 million. BJ’s Restaurants posted sales of $291.07 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 32.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that BJ’s Restaurants will report full-year sales of $780.23 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $776.45 million to $797.66 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $966.73 million to $1.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for BJ’s Restaurants.

Get BJ's Restaurants alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BJRI shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded BJ’s Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective (up previously from $39.00) on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a report on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised BJ’s Restaurants from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.43.

In related news, CMO Kevin E. Mayer sold 4,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $193,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BJRI. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BJ’s Restaurants during the 3rd quarter worth $10,930,000. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the 3rd quarter worth about $9,876,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,216,746 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,419,000 after acquiring an additional 161,613 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC raised its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 65.5% in the 3rd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 242,189 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,131,000 after acquiring an additional 95,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 247.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 110,522 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,254,000 after acquiring an additional 78,711 shares in the last quarter. 96.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BJRI stock opened at $46.57 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.12. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -40.50, a P/E/G ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 2.17. BJ’s Restaurants has a fifty-two week low of $6.01 and a fifty-two week high of $49.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.57.

About BJ’s Restaurants

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrÃ©es, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of October 20, 2020, the company operated 210 casual dining restaurants in 29 states.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BJ’s Restaurants (BJRI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.