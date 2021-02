BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $196.75 Million

Equities research analysts predict that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) will announce $196.75 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for BJ’s Restaurants’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $197.04 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $194.94 million. BJ’s Restaurants posted sales of $291.07 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 32.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that BJ’s Restaurants will report full-year sales of $780.23 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $776.45 million to $797.66 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $966.73 million to $1.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for BJ’s Restaurants.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BJRI shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded BJ’s Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective (up previously from $39.00) on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a report on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised BJ’s Restaurants from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.43.

In related news, CMO Kevin E. Mayer sold 4,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $193,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BJRI. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BJ’s Restaurants during the 3rd quarter worth $10,930,000. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the 3rd quarter worth about $9,876,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,216,746 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,419,000 after acquiring an additional 161,613 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC raised its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 65.5% in the 3rd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 242,189 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,131,000 after acquiring an additional 95,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 247.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 110,522 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,254,000 after acquiring an additional 78,711 shares in the last quarter. 96.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BJRI stock opened at $46.57 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.12. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -40.50, a P/E/G ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 2.17. BJ’s Restaurants has a fifty-two week low of $6.01 and a fifty-two week high of $49.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.57.

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of October 20, 2020, the company operated 210 casual dining restaurants in 29 states.

