BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by Private Ocean LLC

Private Ocean LLC decreased its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 26.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 56 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 20 shares during the quarter. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $40,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Weaver Consulting Group grew its position in BlackRock by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 336 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in BlackRock by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,231 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in BlackRock by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 50,724 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,599,000 after purchasing an additional 3,232 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in BlackRock by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,924 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truadvice LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $294,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on BLK. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $690.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $709.00 to $715.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $750.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $733.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $709.08.

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $730.97, for a total transaction of $2,046,716.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $669.79, for a total transaction of $468,183.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,968 shares of company stock valued at $2,844,705. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

BLK stock opened at $713.17 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $323.98 and a 1 year high of $788.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $722.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $640.46. The firm has a market cap of $108.77 billion, a PE ratio of 22.36, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $10.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.14 by $1.04. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.43% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $8.34 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $4.13 per share. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 42.93%.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

