BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust (BRIG.L) (LON:BRIG) Declares Dividend of GBX 4.60

BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust (BRIG.L) (LON:BRIG) announced a dividend on Monday, February 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.60 ($0.06) per share on Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This is a boost from BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust (BRIG.L)’s previous dividend of $2.60. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON:BRIG opened at GBX 179.56 ($2.35) on Tuesday. BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust has a 12-month low of GBX 117 ($1.53) and a 12-month high of GBX 214 ($2.80). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 176.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 170.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.50. The stock has a market capitalization of £39.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.29.

BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust (BRIG.L) Company Profile

BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. It is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

