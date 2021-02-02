BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund (NYSE:MFL) Reaches New 12-Month High at $14.55

BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund (NYSE:MFL) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $14.55 and last traded at $14.53, with a volume of 568 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.45.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.71.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th were given a $0.0485 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $181,000. Finally, Noesis Capital Mangement Corp lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 27,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund Company Profile (NYSE:MFL)

BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term municipal bonds. BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund was formed in 1997 and is domiciled in United States.

