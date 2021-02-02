Blue Ridge Bankshares (NASDAQ:BRBS) Stock Price Up 3.3%

Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRBS) were up 3.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $19.74 and last traded at $19.46. Approximately 7,352 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 28% from the average daily volume of 5,723 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.83.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.40.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 19th were paid a dividend of $0.1425 per share. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 15th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Blue Ridge Bankshares stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRBS) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,635 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,255 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Blue Ridge Bankshares were worth $998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Blue Ridge Bankshares (NASDAQ:BRBS)

Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Blue Ridge Bank, N.A. that provides commercial banking and mortgage lending services. Its deposit products include checking, savings, money market, jackpot, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio comprises home mortgage, home equity, auto, personal, commercial real estate, business term, working capital, small business, agriculture, and start up loans, as well as home equity and operating lines of credit, and letters of credit.

